Traffic and travel appears to be considerably down today as people comply with the new Level 5 restrictions.

Passengers on public transport are reporting long delays at bus stops as they are operating at only twenty five per cent capacity.

Gardai are maintaining a presence on a number of the counties main routes as they question people about their movements.

Inspector Graham Rowley from the Wexford Garda Division says people need to ask is this journey necessary:

