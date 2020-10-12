VIRUS STIKE AT NURSING HOME RESULS IN THREE DEATHS

Three residents of a County Laois nursing home have died after testing positive for Covid 19, while another is being treated in hospital.

The owners of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing home in Portlaoise have confirmed two of the deaths occurred in the home while one person passed away at Portlaoise General Hospital.

There has been no change in the number of people in the home who have tested positive for the virus since a second round of tests was conducted on October 8th.

The nursing home says it continues to work closely with Public Health, The HSE and HIQA.

