Its a most unusual GAA season when Wexford hurlers play their first championship game on the last day of October

That’s what happens on Saturday when Wexford play Galway in an empty Croke Park in their first game in defence of their Leinster title

Throw in is at 6pm and the game will be broadcast live on South East Radio

Manager Davy Fitzgerald says his team will be complying with all Covid regulations

