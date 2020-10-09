WEXFORD GAA CHAIR HAPPY WITH HOW CLUBS HAVE BEHAVED DURING THE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Chairman of Wexford GAA says he’s more than happy that GAA clubs in the county have followed the public health guidelines.

Derek Kent was speaking on the Morning Mix as all club championship games remaining will now be postponed as per the recommendations from the national organisation.

There had been concerns over the last few weeks about teams celebrating together after winning championships with videos and photos emerging online of crowds gathered in small enclosed spaces.

Derek Kent told Alan Corcoran that while it was understandable that members wanted to celebrate, the majority have followed the rules:

