WEXFORD GAA SAY THEY HOPE TO GET UNDERAGE FIXTURES COMPLETED AFTER LEVEL 3

Sport is another area of life that has been dramatically affected by the introduction of Level 3 restrictions

All elite sporting events will be forced behind closed doors from midnight.

The inter-county GAA season will still resume later this month, but the GAA haven’t ruled out teams having to forfeit games due to COVID outbreaks.

Meanwhile there are a number of Junior B and underage competitions still left to be completed here in County Wexford.

County secretary Gearoid Devitt says they’ll have a look at the situation in the next few weeks:

