A North Wexford Hotelier is critical of the Government strategy in handling the coronavirus.

Paul Finnegan is General Manager of the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey.

He says the hotel is struggling to stay operating under the current level 3 restrictions.

Mr Finnegan says from a busy September, business has dropped to a trickle and he has praised his staff for their professionalism and adherence to the highest safety standards:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email