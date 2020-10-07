WEXFORD WOMAN RESTARTS GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN TO AFFORD HOME MODIFICATIONS FOR DISABLED SON

A Wexford woman has had to restart a Gofundme campaign to afford home modifications for her profoundly disabled son.

Tracy McGinnis, who lives in the Enniscorthy area, says Wexford County Council won’t cover vital projects that are needed to keep Brendan safe.

Brendan has severe cerebral palsy, epilepsy and scoliosis and needs an emergency exit and ramp attached to the home for safety reasons but the gravel outside the home is proving a stumbling block for construction.

The original online campaign called Disability Modifications on Brendan’s Bungalow was halted because of Covid 19 but Tracy has had to restart it because there’s been no improvements.

Speaking to South East Radio, Tracy says the council’s Housing Adaption Grant isn’t flexible enough to meet her concerns and that she’s been forced to go online for help:

