WEXFORD’S COVID INCIDENCE RATE FALLS AFTER LESS THAN 5 CASES RECORDED LAST NIGHT

For the second time this week, there have been less than 5 cases of Coronavirus recorded in County Wexford.

In the latest statement from the Department of Health, the county’s 14 day incidence rate now stands at 241.8, the 17th highest in the country.

362 cases have been recorded in Wexford in the past 2 weeks.

As of 8pm last night there remained 7 people hospitalised at Wexford General Hospital with COVID 19. 2 of those were in the critical care unit while there were 2 suspected cases awaiting test results.

