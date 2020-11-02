2 PEOPLE DISCOVERED HIDING IN A TRUCK AT ROSSLARE EUROPORT

A man has been charged by Gardai investigating immigration offences after 2 people were discovered concealed in a truck which arrived at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

The discovery was made at around 4pm on Thursday and the man was subsequently arrested and detained at Wexford Garda station.

The 2 people found in the truck have been offered accommodation and welfare services by the Reception and Integration Agency.

The arrested man is in his 40s and will appear before a sitting of Gorey District Court this evening.

