3 men have appeared in court in relation to a burglary in Wexford Town last month.

The break in occurred on the 17th of October and Gardai arrested 3 men in County Carlow as part of their investigation.

All three were detained in Garda Stations around Wexford and later charged with burglary offences. The men were later brought before a sitting of the District Court.

