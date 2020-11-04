4 WEXFORD VILLAGES INCLUDED IN EPA REPORT ON RAW SEWAGE

Irish Water says planning and land acquisition is the main obstacle in delivering critical wastewater infrastructure.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency found raw sewage from 35 towns and villages flows into our environment every day.

This includes 4 villages in Wexford: Kilmore Quay, Arthurstown, Duncannon and Ballyhack.

Work is set to start next year on a new treatment plant at Arthurstown with work expected to be completed in 2023.

Treatment at 19 towns and cities, including Dublin and Cork, failed to meet standards set to prevent pollution.

Niall Gleeson from Irish Water says huge efforts are under way to improve standards:

