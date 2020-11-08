8 CASES OF COVID 19 RECORDED AT WEXFORD GENERAL HOSPITAL LAST NIGHT

8 new cases of Covid 19 were confirmed in County Wexford yesterday.

It brings our 14 day incidence rate to below 200, now standing at 193.7 with 290 cases in the last 2 weeks.

It’s also the third day in the week where the case numbers were below ten for the county.

Nationally there were 5 more deaths with 416 new cases according to the Department of Health

As of 8pm last night there were 8 confirmed cases of Coronavirus at Wexford General Hospital.

2 of those were in the critical care unit and 3 suspected cases are awaiting test results.

