Two sites that were put up for sale on the Strand Road in Rosslare Strand have brought in almost €1.3 million at auction today.

The sites known as the White House and Donkey Field sold for €531,000 and €752,000 respectively

The White house contains a two storey residence in need of refurbishment on 0.3 acres of land while the Donkey Field covers 0.6 acres with both having easy access to the beach.

Rob McCormack of DNG McCormack Quinn auctioneers says they were blown away by the sums offered:

