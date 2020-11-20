BOIL WATER NOTICE TO REMAIN IN PLACE OVER THE WEEKEND

The almost 10,000 people affected by the boil water notice in County Wexford will have to wait a little longer before things return to normal.

In a statement this evening Irish Water say works on the Sow Regional Water Supply will continue over the weekend and it’ll be next week at the earliest before the notice can be lifted.

9,383 people have been affected after problems were discovered at the Kilmallock Water Treatment plant following heavy rain last week.

The notice was issued last Friday and covers areas such as Oylegate, Oulart, Crossabeg and Curracloe.

