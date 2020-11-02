BUSINESS GROUP LOBBIES TDs OVER COVID LOCKDOWN

Business group ISME is calling for alternative ways of dealing with Covid-19 to be implemented, rather than a national lockdown.
The group has written to the five Wexford TDs to use their position in Dail Eireann to ensure that the government responds in a more strategic manner.
It says it can no longer tolerate a situation where the State’s only response to Covid-19 is to repeatedly furlough tens of thousands of workers.
However one Enniscorthy business woman says there is a bigger issue looming for businesses as a result of measures introduced to deal with covid 19
Lindsay O’Donoghue from Omni HR and Marketing says its the current rate of covid welfare payments
