CCTV Cameras and a private security firm may be put in place to stop antisocial behaviour at the new Min Ryan Park in Wexford Town.

Those are the calls of local councillors in the town who say something must be done to cut out vandalism in the area.

A bus shelter near the park was attacked last week leaving broken glass on the ground.

It’s the second time the shelter has been destroyed.

Labour councillor George Lawlor says cameras may be necessary to catch those responsible:

