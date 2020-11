Just 161 dwellings were completed in County Wexford in the third quarter of the year.

74 single houses, 84 as part of a scheme and 1 apartment were finished in the county as construction was hit by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Nationally, just over 5,000 new homes were completed in July August and September.

That’s down by just under 10 per cent on the same time last year.

The largest decrease was in apartment completions at 27.5 per cent, compared to 2019.

