Wexford agri machinery and trading company Cooney Furlong has recorded a growth in operating profits in the past year.

The company which has a number of branches around the county reported pre tax profits of €2.1 million for 2019 which is up 15% on the previous year.

Founded in 1998 and based on the Old Dublin Road in Enniscorthy, Cooney Furlong employs over sixty staff and purchases 100,000 tons of grain annually.

