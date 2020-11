A Wexford classic has been given a revamp by members of the Cottage Autism Network.

The group is based in Taghmon County Wexford and help kids on the autism spectrum and their families to thrive in education and elsewhere.

They’ve released a video featuring a Lamh Sign translation of the Wild Swans’ song Purple and Gold with help from local group Divine Invention.

Maria Banville from the network outlines some of the stars on display:

