DAVY FITZ TO STAY AS WEXFORD MANAGER

Davy Fitzgerald is to continue on as manager of the Wexford senior hurlers in 2021.

He informed the players of his decision earlier today.

Its understood the Clare man received the full backing of his panel in the dressing room following the game in Portlaoise on Saturday

After last year guiding Wexford to their first Leinster Senior Hurling title in 15 years, he is determined not to leave the post on a disappointing note.

This follows defeats to both Galway and Clare which now sees Wexford out of this years championship

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email