There’s been good news for Clonroche this afternoon as a major funding boost has been announced for the area’s Health Centre

€100,000 has been put forward for building works on the waiting room which is set to be redeveloped.

The funding is seen as vital with the current health crisis going on in the country.

Local councillor John Fleming of Fianna Fail says it’s a welcome boost to the village:

