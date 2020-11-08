€350,000 TO GO TO END OF LIFE CARE GROUPS IN THE SOUTH EAST AS PART OF €10 MILLION BOOST

An extra €10 million is being made available for palliative and end of life care this year.

€8.5 million will go to members of the Voluntary Hospice Group, €350,000 to home care in the South East and €750,000 to the Laura Lynn Hospice.

€400,000 will also be split between the Irish Hospice Foundation, the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care, the Jack and Jill Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society.

The Health Minister says it’s aimed at offsetting the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

