In another good news story for the South Wexford area, a major funding boost has been announced for the community centre in Our Lady’s Island.

€37,000 has been allocated for a new tourism and interpretative centre as part of the Leader Programme in association with the Wexford Local Development group.

Wexford county council chairman Ger Carthy says the two announcements this week means it’s going to be a brighter future for the rural parts of the county:

