€5 million worth of drugs have been seized in a Garda raid in west Dublin.

A local councillor says it’s more than double the value of all the drugs seized in the Tallaght-Rathfarnham area all year.

Nearly 77 kilos of ecstasy tablets and over 8 kilos of MDMA were discovered by local gardaí yesterday.

No arrests have been made.

But vice-chairman of the Tallaght Drug and Alcohol Task Force, Councillor Mick Duff, says it will be a massive financial hit to the criminals behind the racket.

