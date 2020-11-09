ENNISCORTHY FLOOD RELIEF SCHEME EDGING TOWARDS START

Funding of over 50 million euro remains in place for the long awaited flood relief scheme for Enniscorthy.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform is awaiting on the report of the impact assessment before going to the next stage which is to procure a contractor for the project.

It’s expected that the report could be presented to the Government in the next two months.

Part of the delay is due to new EU regulations which resulted in re-commissioning the impact study

Fiana Faill Minister Of State James Brown says the project has been in the pipeline now for the past ten years, but finally we should see the project going to tender in the first half of next year

