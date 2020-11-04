ENNISCORTHY RESIDENTS URGED TO BE MINDFUL OF WATER USAGE AFTER LEAK

Enniscorthy residents are being asked to be mindful of their water usage today as Irish Water crews continue to search for a major leak in the network.

The leak has been described as significant by Irish Water and has lead to the reservoir levels depleting over the last couple of days.

As a result, the public water supply was turned off from 10pm to 5am this morning in the town centre while the public are asked to reduce their usage if possible this afternoon.

Irish Water says it understands the inconvenience caused to customers and thank the residents of Enniscorthy for their patience.

