FILM STUDIO INVESTMENT FOR GOREY

A major world class film studio is in the pipeline for north Wexford

It will be based at the 160 acre Borleagh Manor which is situated between Inch and Kilanerin

The historic Georgian house which dates back to the 1700s was once owned by the Hollywood actor Richard Greene

A planning application for the development is to lodged with Wexford County Council in the coming days

The plan is being undertaken by two well known figures in the international film industry Ivan Dunleavy and John Gleeson both with connections to Wexford

