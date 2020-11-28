FISHERMAN URGE BREXIT NEGOTIATORS TO NOT FORGET THEM IN TALKS

Fishermen in South Wexford are asking who owns the seas when it comes to Brexit next year.

A group of people involved in the fishing industry in Kilmore Quay have come together to create a short documentary on their struggles to make a living in 2020.

Access to fishing waters is a major sticking point at the Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU at the minute with talks continuing this afternoon.

Local skippers and others are calling on both sides to protect their livelihoods when the transition period ends in January.

Seamus Molloy is a Scallop fisherman from Kilmore Quay and says the success of the industry has knock on effects for the whole area:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email