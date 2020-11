Gardai say they are determined to bring Jo Jo Dullard’s murderer to justice and provide answers to her family.

They’ve renewed their appeal for information on the 25th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 21 year old was last seen in Moone village, Co Kildare, after travelling from Dublin city on the night of November 9th 1995.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Josephine to come forward.

