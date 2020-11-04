GARDAI LAUNCH MISSING PERSONS APPEAL FOR SEAN TIMMONS FROM ENNISCORTHY

Gardai in Enniscorthy are seeking information on a missing local man

64 year old Sean Timmons was last seen yesterday near St John’s Hospital in the town before being reported as missing

He is described as being 5’11”, with grey hair, of stocky build with blue eyes.

When last seen Sean was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue jeans and a dark coloured hat.

He also has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

