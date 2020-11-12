GIRL GUIDES HONOUR FRONTLINE WORKERS WITH NEW BADGE

The Catholic Guides of Ireland have paid tribute to the frontline workers here by introducing a new badge for members.

The CGI is one of the largest social groups for young girls in the country and have brought out the badge to say thank you to the many nurses, chemists and shop workers who have been keeping the country running during the pandemic.

The Chief commissioner of the guides and member of the Summerhill guides in Wexford Town, Emily McCann explains why they wanted to honour these people:

