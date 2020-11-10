GOREY PARENTS TO DECIDE ON PATRONAGE OF SCHOOL

Parents in the Gorey area are being asked to vote on the patronage for a new secondary school in the town

Three bodies are in the running for the patronage which will house five hundred pupils and work on it is set to begin next year

Educate Together, Ceist and Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board are the interested parties

Parents of children from second to sixth class in primary schools in the Gorey catchment area have until Monday next 16th at 9am to cast their vote

This can be done on the online Patronage Process System on the website of the Department of Education and Skills

