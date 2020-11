The Taoiseach is coming under pressure from his own party in Wexford and nationally to move to Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas.

Micheál Martin has said the aim is to move to Level 3 when the current restrictions end in December.

However, at a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party last night, there was a ‘general consensus’ to go further.

Restaurants and bars can open with indoor dining at Level 2.

Gorey senator Malcolm Byrne believes this should happen in December.

