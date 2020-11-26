HELEN Mc ENTEE ADDRESSES DAIL ON SEAMUS WOLFE APPOINTMENT

Leo Varadkar told the Justice Minister that Seamus Woulfe would make a good judge in the build up to his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Helen McEntee told the Dáil Varadkar made the remark when they initially discussed the vacancy on the Court.

She came before the Dáil this afternoon to address questions about how she’d appointed Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe.

Minister McEntee says she then went away and considered them all before making a recommendation to cabinet.

But she admitted there is no official Departmental criteria for weighing one judge above another

