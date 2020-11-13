IRISH WATER ISSUE BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR LARGE PARTS OF COUNTY WEXFORD

Irish Water have issued a boil water notice to a number of areas across county Wexford this afternoon due to a major fault in the network.

Bad weather has caused the Killmallock Water Treatment plant to shut down overnight as it is struggling to treat the water to a requisite standard.

Some of the areas affected include, Curracloe, Crossabeg, Oulart, Blackwater, Ballymurn, Oylegate, Glenbrien and the Ballagh.

It’s believed 9,383 people have been affected by the boil water notice

Regional Opeations Lead for Irish Water Brian O’Leary says it could be into next week before the notice can be lifted:

