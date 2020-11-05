LANDOWNERS URGED TO CHECK THEIR PROPERTY FOR MISSING ENNISCORTHY MAN

Concern is growing in Enniscorthy for missing man 56 year old Sean Timmons.
Mister Timmons is a patient at St John Hospital and was last seen at around lunchtime in Tuesday
Gardai are asking landowners to check their property for any trace.
A trawl of the River Slaney yesterday brought no results however it’s thought this was just a precautionary measure.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.