LANDOWNERS URGED TO CHECK THEIR PROPERTY FOR MISSING ENNISCORTHY MAN

Concern is growing in Enniscorthy for missing man 56 year old Sean Timmons.

Mister Timmons is a patient at St John Hospital and was last seen at around lunchtime in Tuesday

Gardai are asking landowners to check their property for any trace.

A trawl of the River Slaney yesterday brought no results however it’s thought this was just a precautionary measure.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

