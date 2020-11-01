LOCKDOWN AFFECTING HOMELESSNESS SERVICES IN COUNTY WEXFORD

The return to a level 5 lockdown has put an even larger strain on the homelessness services in County Wexford.

That’s according to the founder of Wexford People Helping People Claire Malone.

The voluntary group say they are always looking for members to help out especially now as we enter the winter months.

It comes following the tragic news of the death of a rough sleeper in Wexford Town on Friday morning.

Claire says the Covid situation is affecting family relationships which is causing more people to avail of their services:

