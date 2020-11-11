M11 BYPASS REOPENS AFTER EARLIER COLLISION

The M11 Enniscorthy bypass has reopened this afternoon following a collision.

The road northbound between Junction 25 Enniscorthy and Junction 24 Clogh had been down to one lane after a crash occurred this morning however Gardai have confirmed that this has been cleared up and the road has fully reopened.

Meanwhile further up the road heading southbound, Debris has just been cleared on the stretch between Junction 21 Arklow South and Junction 22 Gorey.

Please drive carefully in both areas as the bad weather is adding to the difficult driving conditions at the minute.

