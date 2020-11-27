Major Announcement Expected For Rosslare Europort Today

One of Europe’s biggest shipping lines is expected to announce a new direct ferry service from Rosslare Europort and Dunkirk later this morning.

The Danish Shipping company, DFDS, is due to operate six weekly services between Rosslare and Dunkirk.

It follows ten months of intense negotiations.

It will be the biggest roll on, roll off shipping service operating out of Ireland to Europe.

It will allow Irish importers and exporters to avoid the expected Brexit related delays on the UK landbridge route.

The official announcement will be made live on South East Radio’s Morning Mix just after 11am.

