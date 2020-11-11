MAJOR INTERNATIONAL AWARD NOMINATION FOR JOHNSTOWN CASTLE

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens, has been nominated for a prestigious international tourism accolade.

Its the only Irish visitor attraction to secure a nomination for the British Guild of Travel Writers Award.

The award follows a 7.5 million euro investment in the castle and grounds last year enabling it to become the jewel in Wexford’s tourist attractions.

Following a detailed adjudication process, the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony, which will be held in London next year.

