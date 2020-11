C-S-C Corporate services is to create up to 75 new jobs in Gorey over the next four years.

The Company is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, and employs 2,600 people worldwide.

Enniscorthy native Paul Whelan worked with PFPC for 13 years and now is head of Depository Services for CSC.

He says Gorey was the perfect choice for C-S-C to set-up a European Centre of Operational Excellence:

