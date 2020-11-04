MAN APPEARS IN COURT OVER MAJOR DRUGS SEIZURE IN GOREY

A man has appeared before Wexford District Court in relation to a major drugs seizure in Gorey on Monday.

Detective and Uniform units in Gorey Garda Station conducted a number of searches in the town area over the course of Monday morning.

Approximately €21,000 cocaine and cannabis seized along with cash of over €4,500.

A man and a woman who were both in their 20’s were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The man was charged and appeared before the court recently while the woman has been released and a file will be submitted to the DPP.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email