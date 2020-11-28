MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH NEAR NEW ROSS OVERNIGHT

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a crash near New Ross last night.

The motorcyclist was involved in a single vehicle collision near Camblin Hill at around midnight when his bike left the road and struck a ditch.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford. His condition is understood to be serious.

The R733 at Ballinteskin was closed for an examination overnight and should reopen shortly.

Anyone with any information on the incident, especially those with dashcam footage are asked to contact New Ross Gardai on 051-426030 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

