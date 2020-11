The Wexford Rape Crisis centre has thanked the public for their support of the new centre but say the job isn’t finished yet.

The group received the keys to the new building in Maudlintown on Friday and are now in the “kitting out” phase of getting ready for business according to manager Claire Williams.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Claire says the local people have been brilliant at putting their hands in their pocket to help out:

