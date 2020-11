There needs to be give and take from the UK if there’s to be a Brexit deal this week.

That’s according to Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe who is criticising the British government for trying to isolate fishing as a separate issue from the rest of the negotiations.

Talks between the EU and UK negotiating teams resumed today as the countdown to the end of year deadline continues.

Paul Kehoe says the EU is not making unreasonable demands

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email