A Wexford author is aiming to raise money and awareness for animal services in County Wexford with her new book.

While You Were Sleeping is the first book by Caroline Kidd from Bunclody and takes place in the North Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals centre in Gorey.

Caroline, who’s a volunteer with NWSPCA told South East Radio why she dedicated the book to the service:

