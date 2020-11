Leo Varadkar will face a no confidence motion in the Dáil next week.

Sinn Féin has called for the vote saying they don’t believe the Tánaiste has given a credible account of why he shared a confidential doctors’ contract with a friend.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste Varadkar says he’s addressed all issues in the Dáil and this is mudslinging from Sinn Féin.

Wexford TD Johnny Mythen says Fine Gael is talking out of both sides of its mouth when it comes to this issue:

