NO CONFIDENCE VOTE WILL STRENGTHEN THE GOVERNMENT – MURPHY

Wexford TD Verona Murphy says she believes this week’s no confidence vote in the Tanaiste will strengthen the government going forward.

Sinn Fein brought the motion in Leo Varadkar this week over the controversy surrounding his leaking of a confidential document to a friend in a doctors union.

The vote was easily defeated as the three government parties as well as independent’s such as Ms Murphy threw their weight behind the Fine Gael leader.

Speaking on The Week In Politics, the independent deputy says she hopes that will be the end of the matter and that business can be done:

