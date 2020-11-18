NO UPDATE ON BOIL WATER NOTICE IN COUNTY WEXFORD

The Boil Water notice issued to almost 10 thousand people in County Wexford will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The notice was issued for the Sow Regional Water supply last Friday and affects areas such as Oulart, Castlebridge, Crossabeg and Oylegate.

Irish Water say there is no time frame for the lifting of the notice as of yet while Wexford County Council have tweeted that they will spread the word as soon as confirmation comes in.

It comes as there will be service interruptions in the Kilmuckridge South and Ballycullane areas tomorrow.

