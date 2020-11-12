ONGOING CAPACITY ISSUES AT ROSSLARE EUROPORT HIGHLIGHTED IN THE DAIL

There are ongoing capacity issues at Rosslare Europort after eight vehicles had to be left behind last Saturday due to a lack of ferry space.

This is in sharp contrast to a report from the Irish Marine Development Office which states there are no problems at Rosslare.

Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy has brought up the matter in the Dail and the Taoiseach has responded to her concerns:

Meanwhile farmers and livestock exporters have their own concerns about getting calves from Ireland to the continent next spring.

Pat O’Toole from the Irish Farmers Journal says more services are needed.

